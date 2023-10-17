Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

