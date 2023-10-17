Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $118.13. 802,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

