Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,943. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 249.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

