Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,482,147.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

