Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.32

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 583846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

