Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $725,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 210,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,965. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

