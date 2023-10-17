Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $388,009.74 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $388,009.74 and $306.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.03 or 0.99976604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001658 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $306.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

