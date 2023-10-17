Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 8.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 9,790,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 1,789,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Seelos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %

Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Stories

