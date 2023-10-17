Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.84

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.84 and last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 33810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

