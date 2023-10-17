Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,901 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,156,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,530,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 191,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,886. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

