Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Grows By 7.6%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 633,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at AECOM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after acquiring an additional 119,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

