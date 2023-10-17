Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declines By 13.9%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.11. 459,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.48. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $257.10 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.