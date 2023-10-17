Short Interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Increases By 16.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 32,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 25.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

