Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Expands By 7.4%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 201,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,215. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $10.41.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.