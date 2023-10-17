Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Drops By 6.2%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKSY. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $16,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 637.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 635.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 202.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,047 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKSY stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,173. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 106.33% and a negative return on equity of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

