Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Expands By 8.2%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.0728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

