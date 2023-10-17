Short Interest in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Drops By 7.4%

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. 32,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,181. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

