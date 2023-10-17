Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Increases By 15.1%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,183. The company has a market cap of $137.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

