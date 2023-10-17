Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Declines By 7.0%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $315,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.