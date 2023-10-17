Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Grows By 7.4%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CION traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 118,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,354. The company has a market cap of $563.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.32. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CION. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

