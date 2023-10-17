Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 8.5%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 382,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 3.8 %

CLSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,100. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearside Biomedical

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.