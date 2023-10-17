Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Decreases By 8.5%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher Downs acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,700.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,583. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.