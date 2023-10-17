Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Declines By 14.2%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,762.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman acquired 1,981 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,704.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,981 shares of company stock valued at $213,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 49,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $637.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.62%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

