Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rises By 12.9%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 342,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 419,953 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 141.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 302,723 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $702.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.