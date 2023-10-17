Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Declines By 8.9%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,354. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.32.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

