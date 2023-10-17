Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Declines By 14.2%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 701,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLTH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 162,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,898. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

