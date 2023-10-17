Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Increases By 17.0%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAKT

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.