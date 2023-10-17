Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 9.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 3,635,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS DYLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 212,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,523. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
