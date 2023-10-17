Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Grows By 16.3%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,789. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

