Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Rises By 17.9%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 1,192,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,745. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 120.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $820,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 372.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 150,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

