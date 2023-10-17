Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Increases By 7.7%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FNWD stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.39.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Energy
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.