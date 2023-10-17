Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Increases By 7.7%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Finward Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

