Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expands By 17.9%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $253.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

