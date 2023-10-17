Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 6.8%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,418. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.48%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.