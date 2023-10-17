Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Expands By 16.5%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FICS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

