Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Drops By 14.2%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 2,484,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,905. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.59%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.