Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Drops By 14.2%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
FE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 2,484,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,905. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.59%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
