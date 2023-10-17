Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Grows By 10.4%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 408,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

FirstService Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. FirstService has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FirstService

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.