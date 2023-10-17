Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Drops By 6.5%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $983,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,215 shares of company stock worth $699,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 82,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

