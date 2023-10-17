Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Decreases By 7.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.4 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $84.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

