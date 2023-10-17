Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Rises By 27.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,841,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 2,232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 451.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Monday. 4,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.