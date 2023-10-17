Short Interest in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Expands By 7.7%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,511,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.14. 2,082,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,786. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $117.30 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

