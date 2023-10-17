Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Drops By 6.8%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 28,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 14,936,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879,768. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.