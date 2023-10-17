Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Grows By 15.6%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 154,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at $186,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Down 7.1 %

KAVL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 156,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

