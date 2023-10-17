Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expands By 10.7%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,257. KB Home has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. KB Home’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

