Short Interest in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expands By 16.5%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 383,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on LZB

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.