Short Interest in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Declines By 10.7%

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

