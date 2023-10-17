Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Drops By 11.1%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 10,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 3,836,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.