Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Grows By 19.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after buying an additional 432,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after buying an additional 349,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after buying an additional 505,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after buying an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 433,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.