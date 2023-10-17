Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expands By 6.8%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Lennar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.63. 1,686,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,234. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,389 shares of company stock worth $401,856. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.