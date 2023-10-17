Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Rises By 16.2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 194,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
