Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Rises By 16.2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 120,348 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 132,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 194,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

