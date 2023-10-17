Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 14.9%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
The LGL Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The LGL Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The LGL Group in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
